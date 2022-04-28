Polish air traffic controllers reach agreement with government

WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - Polish air traffic controllers have reached a deal with the government that means they will keep working until July 10, a union representative said on Thursday, averting mass flight cancellations that could have started from May 1.

"We have managed to reach an agreement," a union representaive told a parliamentary commission. "We must realise that this is not the end of the battle."

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Pawel Florkiewicz

