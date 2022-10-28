Polish airline asks U.S. judge to declare it crime victim in 737 MAX case















Oct 28 (Reuters) - Polish national airline PLL LOT on Friday asked U.S. Judge Reed O'Connor to declare the company a crime victim in the Boeing 737 MAX criminal case.

O'Connor in Texas ruled last week that people killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are legally considered “crime victims” and will determine what remedies should be imposed.

LOT, a 737 MAX customer, said it should also be considered a crime victim and asked the court to require the Justice Department's 2021 deferred prosecution agreement with Boeing be reopened.

