Prague Airport resumes operations in limited capacity after system glitch

PRAGUE, June 15 (Reuters) - Prague Airport was running at limited capacity on Wednesday after its air traffic control system was knocked out of service, leading to departure delays, the airport and the country's Air Navigation Services (ANS) agency said.

The technical problem had earlier stopped all departures.

"We have resumed arrivals and departures, only in a limited capacity, and we are analysing the cause of the problem and we are working on it to have it running again as soon as possible," ANS spokesman Richard Klima said by telephone.

Prague Airport had said earlier its Top Sky air traffic control system was temporarily out of use.

The airport, which services almost 50 airlines, according to its website, handled 4.4 million passengers in 2021, about a quarter of the amount seen in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

An airport spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a question about the system outage.

Swiss airspace was also closed earlier on Wednesday after a technical problem with the country's air trffic control system. read more

