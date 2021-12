People visit the Pratt & Whitney booth at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney introduced an improved version of its geared turbofan engine used by Airbus SE's (AIR.PA) strong-selling A320neo jet family, the engine maker said on Thursday.

The development was reported by Reuters on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru

