Putin makes former deputy PM Borisov head of Russian space agency

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

July 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has made Yuri Borisov, former deputy prime minister who earlier had served as deputy defence minister, head of the Roscosmos space agency to replace Dmitry Rogozin, a Kremlin decree showed on Friday.

Trade and industry minister Denis Manturov was appointed as a Deputy Prime Minister, a separate presidential decree said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.