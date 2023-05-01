Qantas names finance head Vanessa Hudson as its first female CEO















May 2 (Reuters) - Australia's flag carrier, Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX), on Tuesday appointed finance chief Vanessa Hudson as its first-ever female chief executive officer.

Hudson will succeed Alan Joyce, who will retire in November, the 103-year-old company said.

Hudson, who joined Qantas 28 years ago, had held several senior roles there, including chief customer officer and senior vice president for the Americas and New Zealand.

"For the past five years, Vanessa has had a direct hand in shaping our strategy as a member of the group management committee, and her handling of the finance and treasury portfolio during the COVID crisis was outstanding," Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder said.

A number of candidates including loyalty division head Olivia Wirth and new Jetstar head Stephanie Tully have stood the test of the appointment, according to analysts.

Hudson's appointment makes her one of the few female executives leading an airline, including Virgin Australia's CEO Carla Jayne Hrdlicka.

Joyce, who has served Qantas for over 14 long years, helped navigate the airline through headwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuating fuel prices, and competition.

The company swung to a record first-half profit from a loss earlier this year, as raging travel demand from a population shaking off years of pandemic restriction has jacked up fares and profits.

"This transition is happening at a time when the Qantas Group is extremely well positioned," Goyder added.

Qantas said Hudson will continue in her current role while also designating for the role of CEO. She will take over as Qantas' 13th CEO at the 2023 annual general meeting.

"An announcement on a new CFO will be made in the months ahead," Qantas added.

($1 = 1.5088 Australian dollars)

