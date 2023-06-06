Qantas CEO Alan Joyce sells $11 mln in shares ahead of retirement

Alan Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Qantas, speaks with members of the media at an event celebrating Qantas' 100th birthday at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

June 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd's (QAN.AX) outgoing chief executive, Alan Joyce, on Tuesday sold A$16.9 million ($11.3 million) of shares in the airline, ahead of his retirement in November.

Joyce, who served as the airline's CEO for 15 long years, has offloaded 2.5 million shares for A$6.75 a piece, leaving him with a holding of just 228,924 in the company, according to an exchange filing.

The stake disposal by the soon-to-be former chief executive comes after the flagship carrier named finance chief Vanessa Hudson as its next CEO.

Hudson would make history as the first woman to ever lead the century-old airline.

Shares in the airline finished Tuesday's session down 4.1%, marking its worst day in over 11 weeks.

($1 = 1.4995 Australian dollars)

