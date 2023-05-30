Qantas forecasts higher capital expenditure in fiscal 2024

[1/2] Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo















May 30 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) on Tuesday forecasted a higher capital expenditure guidance for fiscal 2024 as the company aims to add to its fleet.

Australia's flagship carrier expects its capex in 2024 to be between A$3 billion ($2.03 billion) to A$3.2 billion, compared to its outlook of A$2.6 billion to A$2.7 billion for fiscal 2023.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











