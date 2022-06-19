Qantas international fares covering high oil prices, domestic capacity may need cuts, CEO says

A ground worker walking near a Qantas plane is seen from the international terminal at Sydney Airport, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

DOHA, June 19 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) is managing to cover the impact of higher oil prices on international tickets through increased fares but domestic capacity may need to be cut to absorb the fuel price impact, its chief executive said on Sunday.

