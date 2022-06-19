1 minute read
Qantas international fares covering high oil prices, domestic capacity may need cuts, CEO says
DOHA, June 19 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) is managing to cover the impact of higher oil prices on international tickets through increased fares but domestic capacity may need to be cut to absorb the fuel price impact, its chief executive said on Sunday.
Reporting by Jamie Freed, Editing by Louise Heavens
