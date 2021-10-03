Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Qantas launches contest to replace small jets -sources

1 minute read

Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) has launched negotiations with planemakers aimed at the gradual renewal of its main narrowbody and regional airliner fleets, industry sources said.

The Australian carrier is studying the Airbus (AIR.PA) A220 and Brazilian Embraer's (EMBR3.SA) E2 to replace a regional fleet of 20 Boeing 717s and 18 Fokker 100s, they added.

Airbus and Boeing (BA.N) will face off separately as Qantas seeks to renew an existing fleet of narrowbody Boeing 737-800s, they said. The combined moves are the start of what could lead to staggered purchases involving 100 or more jets over time.

In Boston, where airline executives were gathering for an industry meeting, Qantas officials declined to comment. Planemakers Airbus, Boeing and Embraer also declined to comment.

Reporting by Jamie Freed, additional reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 2:21 PM UTC

U.S. condemns 'provocative' Chinese activities near Taiwan

The United States urged China on Sunday to stop its "provocative" military activities near Taiwan, after the island scrambled jets to warn away close to 100 Chinese military aircraft entering its air defence zone over a three-day period.

Aerospace & Defense
N.Korea says it fired 'remarkable' new anti-aircraft missile in test
Aerospace & Defense
Italy's Leonardo says Boeing to update 787 production plan this month
Aerospace & Defense
India govt says no decision on Air India sale after report cites Tata Sons as winner
Aerospace & Defense
Qantas launches contest to replace small jets -sources