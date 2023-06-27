Qantas names Rob Macrolina new CFO in latest management overhaul

June 28 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) has appointed Rob Macrolina as its new chief financial officer, the company said on Wednesday, succeeding Vanessa Hudson who was in May named the carrier's first woman CEO.

Macrolina, who joined in 2012, is currently group executive of strategy, people and technology and will take over once Hudson starts as CEO in November.

Australia's flagship carrier also named Chief Customer Officer Markus Svensson its new domestic CEO as it plans to create 8,500 new jobs locally within the next decade.

"We have a lot of expansion planned in the years ahead and that will translate into thousands of new frontline jobs and millions of hours of training," CEO-designate Hudson said in a statement.

Catriona Larritt, with the carrier for about eight years and former chief commercial officer at its budget arm, Jetstar, will become the chief customer and digital officer, the company said.

