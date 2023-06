June 20 (Reuters) - Qantas (QAN.AX) and Airbus (AIR.PA) have finalised an incremental order for nine Airbus A220-300s aircraft, the companies said at the Le Bourget air show in Paris on Tuesday.

Qantas had said it planned to order additional A220s in February this year.

Reporting by Pierre John Felcenloben in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.