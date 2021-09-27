Qatar Airways annual losses double to $4.9 bln

A Qatar Airways plane takes off at Hamad International Airport, as the country resumes international flights to Saudi Arabia, in Doha, Qatar January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

DUBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways annual losses doubled to 14.9 billion riyal ($4.9 billion) in the financial year to March 31 as the long-haul travel market was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state-owned airline also confirmed in its annual results released on Monday that it had received an additional $1 billion from the Qatar government during the financial year, on top of $2 billion it had already received.

($1 = 3.6607 Qatar riyals)

