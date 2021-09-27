Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Qatar Airways annual losses double to $4.9 bln

1 minute read

A Qatar Airways plane takes off at Hamad International Airport, as the country resumes international flights to Saudi Arabia, in Doha, Qatar January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

DUBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways annual losses doubled to 14.9 billion riyal ($4.9 billion) in the financial year to March 31 as the long-haul travel market was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state-owned airline also confirmed in its annual results released on Monday that it had received an additional $1 billion from the Qatar government during the financial year, on top of $2 billion it had already received.

($1 = 3.6607 Qatar riyals)

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 12:51 PM UTC

U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet -sources

China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme.

Aerospace & Defense
China condemns Britain for Taiwan Strait warship mission
Aerospace & Defense
Taiwan says needs long-range weapons to deter China
Aerospace & Defense
U.S. picks Rolls-Royce for B-52 engines in potential $2.6 bln deal
Aerospace & Defense
Lockheed to deliver fewer F-35 jets than expected to U.S. in 2022