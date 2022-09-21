Qatar Airways CEO: aviation tourism sector vulnerable to current economic conditions
DOHA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday that the aviation tourism industry was vulnerable if current economic conditions continued.
Al Baker was speaking at a conference in Doha organised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
