Qatar Airways CEO: aviation tourism sector vulnerable to current economic conditions

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker listens during a signing ceremony between Boeing and Qatar Airways at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

DOHA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday that the aviation tourism industry was vulnerable if current economic conditions continued.

Al Baker was speaking at a conference in Doha organised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Reporting by Andrew Mills, writing Alexander Cornwell, Editing by Louise Heavens

