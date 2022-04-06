Qatar Airways cools talk of using Mexico's new airport

A Qatar Airways Airbus A350 XWB aircraft is displayed at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

MEXICO CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it does not have plans to operate flights from Mexico City's new Felipe Angeles International Airport, apparently contradicting government assertions that the airline wanted to use the hub.

"We can confirm that Qatar Airways do not have plans to commence operations to the Felipe Angeles International Airport, Mexico City," said a spokesperson for Qatar Airways.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday that "Qatar Airways told us via its CEO that they want to fly to Felipe Angeles Airport" and that Mexico planned to start negotiations this week with the Qatari national carrier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The airline made no further comment when queried about Ebrard's remarks and did not respond to a question about whether negotiations would start this week.

Airlines such as Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX), Volaris (VOLARA.MX) and Viva Aerobus have confirmed they will operate in the airport, which critics argue is difficult to reach and was inaugurated before it was fully ready. read more

Flights to the United States are expected to begin in the second half of 2022, the airport's chief executive has said.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador inaugurated the airport on March 21, as the first of the major infrastructure projects he has championed in office. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire in Mexico City Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.