Qatar Airways expects to take delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023 - CEO

DOHA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways expects to receive its first delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023, its Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a Boeing presentation.

The airline is also considering an imminent purchase of a freighter aircraft and is mulling an "attractive proposition from Boeing", Al Baker added.

Reporting by Andrew Mills; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Nadine Awadallah and Jan Harvey

