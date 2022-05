Qatar Airways IPO will wait until decade end – CEO

A Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 is pictured at the Eurasia Airshow in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

DOHA, May 26 (Reuters) - Investors looking to buy a stake in state-owned Qatar Airways will have to wait until the end of the decade to buy it in an initial public offering, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told a news conference on Thursday in Doha.

"If you want to invest your money, you will have to wait until the end of the decade in order to be able to invest in a Qatar Airways IPO," he said, giving no further details.

Reporting by Andrew Mills; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jan Harvey

