Qatar Airways says orders 25 Boeing 737 MAX

The Qatar Airways logo is pictured at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2018./

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways on Thursday placed an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10 after negotiations at the Farnborough Airshow, firming up a deal whose fate had been in the balance for months and bringing orders for the single-aisle jet this week to 125.

A preliminary version of the order was signed in Washington in January, but later lapsed, according to the airline.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.