Qatar Airways seeks Airbus damages over cancelled A321 jet

The Qatar Airways logo is pictured at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2018./

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is seeking damages from Airbus (AIR.PA) over the planemaker's decision to revoke a contract for 50 A321neo jets after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery of larger A350s in a row over surface flaws, according to a UK court filing.

The airline has told a UK court that the Airbus move will cause "severe disruption," prompting it to seek damages on top of $600 million A350 compensation that it is already seeking.

Qatar's claim on the A321neo emerged as Airbus was expected to launch its own counter-claim in the A350 dispute, details of which have not yet been made public. The two sides have been locked for months in a high-profile contractual and safety row.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Hepher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.