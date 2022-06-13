Qatar expects 34-36 million passengers through Hamad airport this year

Passengers wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak sit next to signs with precautions for COVID-19, as they wait for their flights, at the Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Qatar's civil aviation regulator said on Monday it expected Hamad International Airport, the base of Qatar Airways, to handle between 34 million and 36 million passengers this year, roughly double the number served by the airport last year.

The projection assumes the recovery in travel from the pandemic continues with nations further easing restrictions.

An estimated 3.5 million to 4.1 million passengers will arrive, depart and transit Qatar in November, while 3.6 million to 4.7 million are expected in December, the regulator also said on Twitter.

During the World Cup, which runs from mid-November to mid-December, several Middle East carriers will operate dozens of flights to and from Doha on match days, while Qatar will also use its old Doha International Airport for flights in addition to the newer Hamad International Airport.

Hamad International, which only handles international flights, served 17.7 million passengers in 2021, and 38.8 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic began.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Alexander CornwelL;Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.