June 20 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N) said on Tuesday it has received a $1.15 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force for its AIM-120 D-3 and C-8 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air) missiles.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri















