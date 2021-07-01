Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Aerospace & Defense

Raytheon gets $2 bln U.S. Air Force contract for nuclear cruise missile

The Raytheon stand is seen at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

July 1 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) has been awarded an about $2 billion contract by the U.S. Air Force to develop and make a nuclear-armed cruise missile, the U.S. aerospace maker said on Thursday.

The long-range standoff weapon (LRSO) will be manufactured in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in February 2027, Raytheon said.

It will replace the aging air-launched cruise missile that was fielded in the early 1980s with a 10-year design life.

Bloomberg News earlier on Thursday reported that the Air Force plans to buy up to 1,000 LRSOs. (https://bloom.bg/3dA4CJQ)

