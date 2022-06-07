Raytheon to move headquarters to Arlington from Waltham

A sign marks the Raytheon offices in Woburn, Massachusetts, U.S. January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

June 7 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) said on Tuesday it would move its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, as the defense contractor looks to bolster relationships with lawmakers and customers.

Currently based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Raytheon said it had not accepted or sought any financial incentives for the move. The company has 600 facilities across the United States.

Last month, Boeing Co (BA.N) also moved its headquarters to Arlington from Chicago. read more

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

