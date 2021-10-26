Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Raytheon raises adjusted profit forecast on commercial aerospace demand

1 minute read

A sign marks the Raytheon offices in Woburn, Massachusetts, U.S. January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit on Tuesday, as rising commercial air travel is expected to boost the demand for the aerospace and defense firm's engines, spare parts and aftermarket services.

Demand for air travel is rising ahead of the holiday season, helped by the U.S. government's decision to open its borders to vaccinated individuals from abroad.

Raytheon, whose Pratt and Whitney unit supplies aircraft engines to companies like Boeing Co (BA.N), said it expects 2021 adjusted profit per share to be between $4.10 to $4.20, up from its prior forecast of $3.85 to $4.00 per share.

The maker of Tomahawk missiles reported net income rose to$1.39 billion, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $264 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Raytheon's quarterly revenue rose 9.9% to $16.21 billion.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · October 25, 2021 · 10:32 PM UTC

Airbus executive says output goal based on jet deals

A senior Airbus official on Monday defended the European planemaker's output goals after it clashed with leasing companies worried about overproduction of jetliners.

Aerospace & Defense
Blue Origin, Boeing chart course for 'business park' in space
Aerospace & Defense
France's Thales maintains 2021 targets as Q3 sales slip
Aerospace & Defense
Lufthansa CEO sees business travel recovering faster than thought
Aerospace & Defense
Lockheed clips revenue outlook on supply chain woes