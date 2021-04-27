Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Raytheon raises lower end of full-year sales forecast

The Raytheon stand is seen at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

U.S. aerospace manufacturer Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) on Tuesday raised the lower end of its full-year sales forecast on strong performance of its defense unit and recovery in commercial air travel.

While demand for Raytheon's aviation technologies and service for aircraft manufacturers slumped during the global health crisis, its robust defense unit that contributes to more than half of the overall sales, continues to lift its bottomline.

The company now expects between $63.9 billion and $65.4 billion in full-year sales, compared with its previous forecast of $63.4 billion to $65.4 billion.

"With our strong defense backlog and continued recovery in commercial air travel, we are well positioned to deliver profitable growth and return cash to drive significant value for shareowners," Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said.

Net income attributable to common shareowners was $753 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $83 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $15.25 billion from $11.36 billion.

