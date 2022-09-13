Raytheon trims full-year free cash flow outlook

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Raytheon building is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Defense contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp on Tuesday trimmed its full-year free cash flow forecast, amid inflationary pressures, higher costs and supply chain snags.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it lowered the outlook to about $4 billion from around $6 billion, citing a potential impact from legislation requiring capitalization of research and experimentation expenses for tax purposes.

The company in July posted lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue, hurt by global supply chain issues that dented production at the aerospace and defense firm. read more

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

