Raytheon wins $985 mln Pentagon hypersonic weapon contract -source
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Pentagon awarded Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) a $985 million dollar contract to develop prototypes for the hypersonic attack cruise missile, according to a source familiar with the award.
Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Chris Reese
