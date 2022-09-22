Raytheon wins $985 mln Pentagon hypersonic weapon contract -source

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Pentagon awarded Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) a $985 million dollar contract to develop prototypes for the hypersonic attack cruise missile, according to a source familiar with the award.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.