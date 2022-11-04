Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere















BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Remnants of China's most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, re-entered the atmosphere on Friday at 6:08 p.m. Beijing time (10:08 GMT), China Manned Space said.

Most of the remnants burnt up during re-entry and remaining remnants landed in area with coordinates 101.9 degrees west, 9.9 degrees north, the agency said.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Beijing newsroom Editing by David Goodman











