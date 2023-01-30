Rheinmetall, GM Defence win contract to supply trucks to U.S. Army















Jan 30 (Reuters) - German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) on Monday said its United States unit has won a contract for the first phase of the U.S. Army's tactical truck programme, in cooperation with General Motors' (GM.N) defence unit GM Defence.

The aim of the programme is to supply up to 40,000 trucks valued at up to $14 billion, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrey Sychev in Gdansk; editing by Matthias Williams











