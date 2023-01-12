Rheinmetall launches production of Lynx fighting vehicle in Hungary















Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) said on Thursday it had launched the initial production phase of its new Lynx infantry fighting vehicle in Hungary.

Low-rate initial production (LRIP) includes fabrication of the Lance medium-calibre turret as well as additional variants of the Lynx, the company said.

Full production is due to commence in July 2023.

Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova; editing by Matthias Williams











