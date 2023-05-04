Rheinmetall misses Q1 operating earnings expectations















May 4 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) reported a bigger-than-expected decline first-quarter operating earnings on Thursday, which the German defence contractor attributed to negative earnings contributions from its Chinese joint venture and inflation-compensation payments to staff.

The Duesseldorf-based firm achieved operating earnings of 73 million euros ($80.9 million) in the three months through March, below analysts' average expectations for 81.4 million, according to a poll by Vara research.

($1 = 0.9023 euros)

