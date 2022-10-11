Rheinmetall to send tanks to Czechs from December under Ukraine swap scheme















BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) will deliver Leopard 2A4 battle tanks and Buffalo armoured recovery vehicles to the Czech Republic as part of an international swap scheme to allow the flow of weapons to Ukraine, the company said on Tuesday.

The first vehicle will be delivered in December, with all deliveries to be completed by the end of next year, according to a statement.

The Czech armed forces are to supply military equipment to Ukraine in exchange for the deliveries.

