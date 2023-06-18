Riyadh Air says no aircraft announcements at air show















PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - The head of new Saudi airline Riyadh Air ruled out updating aircraft orders at this week's Paris Airshow.

The startup carrier announced a provisional order for up to 72 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in March and there had been speculation the order would be finalised at the July 19-25 event.

Chief Executive Tony Douglas told reporters the carrier would not make any aircraft order announcements at Le Bourget. He said it continued to conduct a contest between Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) for smaller narrowbody jets.

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Potter











