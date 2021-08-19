Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Rocket builder United Launch Alliance to mandate COVID vaccine from Sept. 1 - CNBC

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Rocket builder United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing Co (BA.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), will require all employees to receive vaccinations against COVID-19 from Sept. 1, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing a company-wide email.

ULA, Boeing and Lockheed did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

