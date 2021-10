The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Pentagon's hypersonic weapon programs suffered a setback after a booster rocket carrying a hypersonic weapon failed to lift off, people briefed on the test result said.

Reporting by Mike Stone and Idrees Ali in Washington, D.C.

