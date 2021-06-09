Rolls-Royce names Anita Frew as new chair

A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol, Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said that Anita Frew would succeed Ian Davis as chair on Oct. 1 2021, making her the first woman to chair the British aero-engine company when Davis retires after nine years in the role.

Frew, 63, is currently chair of science and chemicals group Croda (CRDA.L) and a non-executive director of mining giant BHP Group (BHPB.L).

Rolls-Royce's senior independent director Kevin Smith said that Frew was the clear choice to lead the group as he thanked Davis for his service.

"The company conducted a comprehensive search and Anita emerged as the outstanding candidate," Smith said in a statement from Rolls on Wednesday.

She joins Rolls-Royce as it seeks to recover from the pandemic. Much of its income from airline customers dried up last year when travel stopped and it has cut costs, taken on debt and raised equity to survive.

Frew joins the board on July 1.

