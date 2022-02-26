Romania to close its airspace to Russian airlines-govt spokesman

BUCHAREST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Romania will ban Russian airlines from its airspace, government spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on Saturday, joining other countries in central Europe against which Russia already retaliated.

Carbunaru also said Romania has started the process to withdraw from the International Investment Bank (IIB), a Soviet-era institution which counts Russia as its largest shareholder. read more

