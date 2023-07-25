RTX says 'rare condition' in some Pratt & Whitney engines need inspection
July 25 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney has determined that a "rare condition" in powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection, parent RTX Corp (RTX.N) said on Tuesday.
RTX shares fell about 4% in premarket trading.
Pratt & Whitney has been facing issues related to its GIF engines in hot and dusty climates.
RTX said on Tueday it now expects 2023 sales of $73 billion to $74 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $72 billion to $73 billion.
Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
