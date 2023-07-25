RTX says 'rare condition' in some Pratt & Whitney engines need inspection

54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris
Visitor passes the Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) logo at the 54th International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

July 25 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney has determined that a "rare condition" in powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection, parent RTX Corp (RTX.N) said on Tuesday.

RTX shares fell about 4% in premarket trading.

Pratt & Whitney has been facing issues related to its GIF engines in hot and dusty climates.

RTX said on Tueday it now expects 2023 sales of $73 billion to $74 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $72 billion to $73 billion.

