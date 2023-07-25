RTX to take up to 60 days to fix each GTF engine with contamination issues

[1/2] Model of a Pratt & Whitney GTF engine is displayed at the 54th International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

July 25 (Reuters) - RTX Corp (RTX.N) will need up to 60 days to inspect and fix each GTF engine impacted by a new problem involving contaminated powder metal, CEO Greg Hayes told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

At least 1,200 of the Pratt & Whitney GTF engines that power Airbus A320neo jets will need "accelerated removals and inspections," RTX, formerly Raytheon, said earlier Tuesday morning when it announced second-quarter results.

Engines potentially impacted by the metal powder issue will not be put through the entire overhaul cycle, which typically lasts four to five months, Hayes said.

"What we're trying to do is avoid all the other work that you'd normally do when you induct an engine," said Hayes.

Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy

