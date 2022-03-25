Russia to emerge from Ukraine conflict weaker, senior Pentagon official says

A Ukrainian soldier directs a Russian tank that Ukrainians captured after fighting with Russian troops, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside Brovary, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Russia will emerge from the conflict in Ukraine weaker and more isolated, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.

"I think with a high degree of certainty that Russia will emerge from Ukraine weaker than it went into the conflict. Militarily weaker, economically weaker, politically and geopolitically weaker, and more isolated," said Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.

Khal also said an upcoming Pentagon defense strategy document would declare Russia an "acute threat." But Russia cannot pose a long-term system challenge to the United States, unlike China, he said.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

