Russia following through on fighter jet deals with Myanmar - report

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia is going ahead with plans to supply Myanmar with Su-30 fighter jets and Yak-130 training aircraft, Interfax news agency quoted Dmitry Shugayev, head of Russia's military cooperation agency, as saying on Friday.

Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimising the Myanmar junta, which seized power on Feb. 1, by continuing bilateral visits and arms deals. read more

