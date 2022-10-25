Russia has notified U.S. about planned nuclear drills -Pentagon















WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russia has notified the United States about its plans to carry out exercises of its nuclear forces, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, declining to offer further details about drills expected to include test launches of ballistic missiles.

"The U.S. was notified and, as we've highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia," spokesman Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing. "So in this regard, Russia is complying with its arms control obligations and its transparency commitments to make those notifications."

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.