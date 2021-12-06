Skip to main content
Reuters home
Aerospace & Defense

Russia hopes to supply India with more S-400 missile systems -Ifx

1 minute read

Russian S-400 missile air defence systems are seen during a training exercise at a military base in Kaliningrad region, Russia August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia hopes to deliver more S-400 missile systems to India within the current deal's option, Interfax cited Russia's state arms exporter as saying on Monday.

Despite pressure from Washington, India signed a $5.5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five of the surface-to-air missile systems, giving the Indian military the ability to shoot down aircraft and missiles at unprecedented ranges.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters