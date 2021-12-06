Aerospace & Defense
Russia hopes to supply India with more S-400 missile systems -Ifx
MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia hopes to deliver more S-400 missile systems to India within the current deal's option, Interfax cited Russia's state arms exporter as saying on Monday.
Despite pressure from Washington, India signed a $5.5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five of the surface-to-air missile systems, giving the Indian military the ability to shoot down aircraft and missiles at unprecedented ranges.
Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans
