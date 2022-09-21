Russia is likely to take part in International Space Station until 2028 -RIA

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft for the new International Space Station (ISS) crew is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan September 18, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Yury Borisov, head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, said on Wednesday that Russia is highly likely to participate in the International Space Station (ISS) project until 2028, RIA news agency reported.

Russia has said it would be ready to extend a deal with the United States to share flights to the ISS beyond 2024 if the first three flights are successful. read more

The space station, which was launched in 1998, has been continuously occupied since November 2000 under an U.S.-Russian-led partnership that also includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.

Reporting by Reuters

