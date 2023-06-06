Russia to let Air India land reserve plane in Russia after forced landing















June 6 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to give Air India permission to land a reserve aircraft in Russia's Far East, after one of the airline's planes flying from Delhi to San Francisco was forced to divert and land there, Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said on Tuesday.

Rosaviatsia, which said it was checking the plane's technical condition, said there were 220 passengers and 16 crew on board. Air India had earlier said there were 216 passengers and 16 crew on board.

