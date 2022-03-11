1 minute read
Russia looking at sourcing aircraft spare part supplies from Asia -Ifax
March 11 (Reuters) - Russia is working on sourcing spare parts for aircraft from China and other Asian countries and has not yet decided whether to buy foreign airplanes leased by Russian airlines, Interfax cited the transport ministry as saying on Friday.
The ministry said more than 700 airplanes of Russian airlines are currently registered abroad, Interfax reported.
