Russia looking at sourcing aircraft spare part supplies from Asia -Ifax

Airbus A350-900 aircraft of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot takes off during a media presentation at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 11 (Reuters) - Russia is working on sourcing spare parts for aircraft from China and other Asian countries and has not yet decided whether to buy foreign airplanes leased by Russian airlines, Interfax cited the transport ministry as saying on Friday.

The ministry said more than 700 airplanes of Russian airlines are currently registered abroad, Interfax reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.