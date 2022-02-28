1 minute read
Russia to retaliate against sanctions on aviation industry, Kremlin says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Moscow will retaliate against Western sanctions targeting Russia's aviation industry over the invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"The guiding principle will be reciprocity, and our own interests will be at the forefront of that," he told reporters on a conference call.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.