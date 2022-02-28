Russia to retaliate against sanctions on aviation industry, Kremlin says

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Moscow will retaliate against Western sanctions targeting Russia's aviation industry over the invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The guiding principle will be reciprocity, and our own interests will be at the forefront of that," he told reporters on a conference call.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.