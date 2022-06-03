Russia says it sees risks from Germany 'remilitarising'
June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday that increased German military spending meant the country was remilitarising and this would increase security risks.
"We perceive the statement of the German Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) as yet another confirmation that Berlin has set a course for an accelerated remilitarisation of the country. How could this end? Alas, this is well known from history," Maria Zakharova said.
