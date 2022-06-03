Russia says it sees risks from Germany 'remilitarising'

A German Gepard anti-aircraft tank fires during a military exercise in the northern German town of Bergen some 80 km south of Hamburg, Germany, November 26, 2003. Picture taken November 26, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/File Photo

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday that increased German military spending meant the country was remilitarising and this would increase security risks.

"We perceive the statement of the German Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) as yet another confirmation that Berlin has set a course for an accelerated remilitarisation of the country. How could this end? Alas, this is well known from history," Maria Zakharova said.

