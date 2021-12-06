Aerospace & Defense
Russia says U.S. trying to undermine deal on S-400 supplies to India
MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday a deal to supply India with S-400 air defence missile systems was being implemented despite what he said were U.S. efforts to undermine the accord.
Speaking at a news conference in India, Lavrov said India had made clear that it was a sovereign country.
The deal with Moscow puts India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware. read more
Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones
