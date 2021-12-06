Russia says U.S. trying to undermine deal on S-400 supplies to India

Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems drive during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday a deal to supply India with S-400 air defence missile systems was being implemented despite what he said were U.S. efforts to undermine the accord.

Speaking at a news conference in India, Lavrov said India had made clear that it was a sovereign country.

The deal with Moscow puts India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.