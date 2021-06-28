Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Russia successfully test launches new intercontinental ballistic missile -TASS cites source

1 minute read

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia has successfully test launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the country's northwest, the TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing a source in the defence industry.

The launch took place in mid-June, the source said.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · June 27, 2021 · 9:55 PM UTCBoeing 777X 'realistically' will not win certification approval before mid-2023 - U.S. FAA

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has told Boeing Co (BA.N) that its planned 777X is not yet ready for a significant certification step and warned it "realistically" will not certify the airplane until mid- to late 2023.

Aerospace & DefenseAirbus offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 bln deal -report
Aerospace & DefenseCathay Pacific forecasts reduced monthly cash burn in H2
Aerospace & DefenseBranson's Virgin Galactic cleared for takeoff as space tourism race heats up
Aerospace & DefenseWatershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin