Aerospace & Defense
Russia successfully test launches new intercontinental ballistic missile -TASS cites source
MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia has successfully test launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the country's northwest, the TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing a source in the defence industry.
The launch took place in mid-June, the source said.
Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Louise Heavens
